Immigration player sidelined, larger tax refunds, cold-weather safety: Catch up on the day’s stories

Top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some of his agents are expected to leave Minneapolis and return to their respective sectors, sources say. The move sidelines a key player in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Tax season is here — but don’t groan just yet. The US Treasury says the average refund is set to rise. See by how much.

One morning, 19-year-old Piper James went for a swim on an Australian island. Within two hours, she was found dead, surrounded by wild native dogs. The autopsy results are putting a spotlight on dingoes.

President Donald Trump has attended some of the most high-profile US sporting events in his second term, but this year, he’s skipping football’s biggest night: the Super Bowl. Here’s why.

The outline of a hand that’s at least 67,800 years old may be the world’s oldest rock art, a new study found. With red pigment, the stencil was made on the wall of a cave in Indonesia.

🏂 Trick shot: The winter storm delivered fresh snow and an unexpected show from snowboarder Shaun White in Central Park. See his “iconic” landing.

💅 Press-on protest: Nail artists nationwide are pushing back against ICE — one finger at a time. See how their designs convey frustration and call for change.

The elephant in the room between Trump and oil execs: Iraq

How a guilt-ridden cyberscammer escaped his Cambodian compound – and teamed up with the people it ruined

Like digging ‘your own professional grave’: The translators grappling with losing work to AI

💥 What caused the crash that knocked race leader Jay Vine off his bike during the Tour Down Under?

A. A support vehicle

B. A kangaroo

C. A fallen tree branch

D. Another cyclist

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The Australian was knocked down by a kangaroo mid‑race but still went on to win.

