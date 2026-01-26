How group ‘admin nights’ are helping adults finally tackle their to-do lists

By Lily Hautau, CNN

(CNN) — Benjamin Chipman has met with his friend Nikita Suri every Tuesday since July, usually over a grilled chicken sandwich, fries and a beer.

With a killer happy hour deal, Wi-Fi and outlets at a neighborhood pub, Chipman — an actor and content creator in New York City — began his version of “admin night” working on a screenplay, picking up an idea first planted in college. Meanwhile, Suri split her time between personal development tasks — such as improving her technology skills — and administrative ones like cleaning out her inbox and updating her résumé.

“I’ll do it later,” is a line we all probably have said countless times. That’s because being an adult is hard, and it’s not just the big stuff — choosing your career, where you’ll live, whether you’ll have a partner (and who that could be). Those sometimes small, often tedious tasks can feel impossible to do yet they still need to get done.

Many people are turning to group admin nights to finally check administrative tasks off their to-do lists.

And it’s not just for Gen Xers like San Francisco-based journalist Chris Colin, who coined the term and wrote about his hack for The Wall Street Journal. Everyone can benefit from an admin night, and some are even putting a spin on it to realize long-held personal goals.

What is ‘admin night’?

Admin nights regularly bring people together for the purpose of completing those pesky tasks while holding one another accountable.

Admin night is an evening “where you and friends, whether it’s one friend or multiple friends, gather to do your back-burner tasks,” said Chipman, who shared in a TikTok post that it has been life-changing.

The get-togethers can be for scheduling appointments, canceling subscriptions, collecting the 1099s to file your taxes or even starting that screenplay.

“The idea is to reclaim weeknights from being home alone,” Colin said, adding that you should focus on whatever is calling to you, but try not to sneak in work.

Make your own admin night

If you want to plan your own admin night, consider starting with one or two people, said clinical psychologist Dr. Debra Kissen, founder and CEO of Light On Anxiety Treatment Centers in Illinois. Having fewer people reduces distractions and pressures of too much small talk. It’s also good to know how your friends operate, Kissen said with emphasis.

Suri agrees that the right partner makes all the difference. “The person you choose to do admin night with matters a ton, because that’s your accountability partner,” she said. “I love the social aspect — it makes these boring tasks feel lighter and more fun.”

How to find the right place? Make sure the table is big enough and look for an environment that can accommodate different needs with minimal distractions, Kissen said. Come prepared and bring whatever you need. And whether you prefer wine or snacks, it’s important that “you’re also enjoying yourself,” she added.

For Suri, that enjoyment is a chocolate chip cookie. “It’s my treat to myself every time we go,” she said.

Schedule time for fun

Chipman and Suri start their admin night by catching up for 10 to 15 minutes.

Next, they’ll wrap up their chat and ask each other, “What are you working on?” Chipman said. Varying needs and demands for creative projects or “I’m behind on life” tasks give a reason to check in on the agenda, he added.

Then, it’s time to establish the ground rules. When setting the rules, “Make sure there’s not a lot of gray or wiggle room,” said executive coach Robin Nordmeyer, founder and managing director of the Center for Living Well with ADHD. Even creating gentle nudges helps you and your friends stay aligned with those guidelines, she added.

Structure can be essential in planning these events. Whether you follow the classic Pomodoro Technique, in which you work for 25 minutes then rest for five minutes and repeat, or work for an allotted amount of time decided by the group, Nordmeyer suggested asking, “Do you need the shorter breaks or do you need to extend out the work?”

An alternative to the traditional Pomodoro time frame is 53 minutes of focused work and seven minutes of downtime, she added.

Customizing your admin night

For those who may prefer to be at home, a virtual meet-up is an option that offers more flexibility.

“Virtually getting work done and just knowing you’re there together fully — just as meaningful and probably a whole lot easier logistically to plan, and you still get the interpersonal benefits of it,” Kissen said.

Nor does admin night have to happen at night. Kissen encouraged people to try and find folks who have similar time clocks. For some that’s in the morning after coffee, but for others that may be midday.

Admin night began as a way to tackle tasks such as organizing airline miles and sorting bills, but for Chipman and Suri, it also became an outlet to work on things they had been putting off.

Chipman managed to turn the seed of an idea into a finished script. “To give myself the freedom to try something new and commit to it by doing it every Tuesday during admin night, and have an accountability partner and watch my script go from something that was a silly idea to something that I became quite proud of — the fact that that’s written is kind of crazy when I think about it,” he said.

Suri has used the time to relearn Hindi and catch up on reading. “I feel significantly less stressed. I have way less brain fog,” Suri said. “I’m being really intentional with my time and investing in myself to make my longer-term goals more of a reality.”

Admin date night

For Nicole Cappetta, a content creator based in Portland, Oregon, and her husband, “admin date night” is a monthly ritual that has transformed both their finances and their relationship. During the last week of each month, the couple sit down together to review financial goals, set a few tasks for the coming month, and schedule all the bills around their paydays to avoid surprises.

The routine isn’t always the same — sometimes they stay in, other times they head to a restaurant or coffee shop. “The goal is to bribe ourselves to do something that’s both scary and boring,” said Cappetta, who has posted about their admin nights on her TikTok account. She and her husband make a fun drink (usually a dirty soda), treat themselves to a snack and put on a low-stakes show in the background to keep things light.

The impact has been significant. “Honestly, it’s changed our financial future. We bought our first home last year because of this,” Cappetta said. “The hardest part is starting, especially if your situation isn’t great.

But once you can see it all and have a plan, just talking about it every month makes money decisions more approachable.”

Cappetta said the practice has also improved their communication and reduced stress. “Now, we share the load and don’t fight about money anymore,” she said. “It’s been a game changer for our relationship.”

Her advice for other couples? “Get creative and think about what will motivate you to sit down and do this. Lay it all out and stay consistent. Even if you can’t save a lot, you’ll see improvement in communication and stress.”

Why does admin night work?

The admin night phenomenon is similar to what’s known as “body doubling,” a productivity strategy commonly used by people with ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome, that involves working with another person around to help improve motivation and focus.

“A lot of people are saying we’re replicating the vibe of the college library. And in so many ways, it’s true,” Chipman said.

For other participants, these events can help you feel understood. “The compassion, acceptance of knowing, hey, this is hard. I don’t enjoy doing this, and other people experience the same feelings, and we can band together, and we can get through this,” Nordmeyer said.

Whether he’s paying taxes, catching up on work emails, texting back friends or finally taking the time to work on creative projects, Chipman said what makes all the difference is having that accountability partner in Suri. “It’s good to have someone to give a status update to,” he said.

Nordmeyer agreed. “It really helps when you know someone’s there with you and they’re noticing you, and you’ve made a commitment on what you want to get done, then it does help you stick with it, especially when something feels very boring and mundane,” she said.

