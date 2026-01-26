Health experts warn of increased frostbite risk across Colorado amid subzero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After an arctic blast swept into the region late last week, much of southern Colorado woke up Monday to bitter, below-zero temperatures.

Even with temperatures expected to climb later this week, health experts are warning that prolonged exposure to this extreme cold still poses a serious risk of frostbite. They're now urging residents to watch for warning signs and sharing guidance on how act quickly to prevent serious injury.

Here are the warning signs and steps to take before injuries become permanent:

What is frostbite?

According to UCHealth, frostbite occurs when the skin and underlying tissue freeze, causing damage that can become permanent if not treated promptly. In extreme cold – especially when combined with low wind chills – frostbite can develop in a matter of minutes, with symptoms appearing more quickly as temperatures drop.

Health officials note that frostbite is not the same thing as hypothermia, though both are caused by exposure to the cold. While hypothermia relates to the body's core temperature, frostbite only impacts areas of the skin, UCHealth says. Both conditions are considered medical emergencies and require immediate care.

Symptoms of frostbite

According to UCHealth, common frostbite symptoms include redness or pain, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin, numbness, and, in severe cases, blisters or blackened skin.

If frostbite goes untreated, it can lead to long-term complications, such as nerve damage, muscle weakness, chronic pain, or even amputation, health experts say.

"Seeking medical attention is really important if you start to see those color changes, if it's not warming up, or if you start to see blisters on your fingers or feet, that's really important," Dr. Arek Wiktor, medical director for the UCHealth Burn & Frostbite Center, said.

According to Wiktor, people who have previously suffered frostbite, those with heart or vascular conditions, and those who smoke all face a higher risk of developing frostbite.

What to do if you think you're experiencing frostbite

According to UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center, the most important thing to do if you believe you're experiencing frostbite is to seek shelter immediately and prevent further exposure to the cold.

Once you're out of the cold, experts advise rewarming the affected area in warm water for between 15 and 30 minutes. If warming is painful, take over-the-counter pain medication, such as ibuprofen. Avoid putting pressure/walking on frostbitten feet or toes, UCHealth says.

If the skin appears blue or blisters begin to form when you're warming the skin, seek medical attention immediately.

"It really is an emergency. Time is tissue. What we don't want to do is have people come in days later, because then it's too late." Dr. Wiktor said.

To reduce your risk of frostbite, always dress in warm layers and limit your time outdoors when you know it is dangerously cold. It's also crucial to stay alert for warning signs and be ready to seek shelter.

For more information on frostbite and cold-weather safety, visit UCHealth’s frostbite resource page.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.