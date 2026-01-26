Skip to Content
Chipotle to open new location near Peterson Space Force Base on Friday

Chipotle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chipotle is slated to open a new Colorado Springs location on Friday.

According to a company spokesperson, the location is at 7351 Central Rail Point, down the road from Peterson Space Force Base. Chipotle says the location will feature a "Chipotlane" drive-thru.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 30, the new location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Chipotle spokesperson says they are still hiring. To see positions, click here.

Celeste Springer

