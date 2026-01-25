Wrong-way driver collides with patrol vehicle in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wrong-way driver caused a crash with a patrol vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 50 near R Street in Penrose, according to Fremont County's Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes struck a Fremont County patrol vehicle that was headed westbound.

The Colorado State Patrol took control of the crash investigation, while Fremont County deputies assisted with traffic control in the area.

Officials say both drivers involved sustained only minor injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.