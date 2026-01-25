U.S. Postal Service issues new stamp celebrating 150 years of Colorado statehood

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released a new stamp honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary.

Courtesy: USPS

The stamp features a photo titled "Foggy Jagged Mountain, Weminuche Wilderness” by nature photographer John Fielder, according to USPS.

“The new Colorado Statehood stamp captures a glimpse of the majestic beauty of our 38th state so it can be shared and enjoyed by all of us across the country,” said Amber McReynolds, chairwoman of the USPS Board of Governors. “As a Colorado resident, I see a state that embodies its pioneer spirit and comes together with a palpable sense of cooperation and community.”

USPS says the Colorado Statehood stamp was designed by their art director, Derry Noyes, and is now available in panes of 20, issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

According to USPS, 16 million have been printed.

