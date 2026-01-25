Skip to Content
Rollover accident closes southbound lane on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Published 7:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a rollover traffic accident on I-25 at West Cimarron as of 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 25.

CSPD says the southbound lane is currently closed.

A KRDO13 crew is currently on its way for more information.

Abby Smith

