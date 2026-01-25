Rollover accident closes southbound lane on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a rollover traffic accident on I-25 at West Cimarron as of 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 25.

CSPD says the southbound lane is currently closed.

A KRDO13 crew is currently on its way for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.