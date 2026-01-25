Broncos fall short in AFC Championship against Patriots

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos were defeated 10-7 by the New England Patriots on Sunday, falling short in the AFC Championship and ending their hopes of reaching Super Bowl LX.

The Broncos enter the AFC Championship game with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham after starter Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the team’s playoff win against the Bills. The injury shocked Broncos fans, but the team expressed confidence in Stidham’s ability to step up and lead in Nix’s absence.

The Broncos finished 14-3 to secure the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, matching a franchise record for wins. That No. 1 seed meant the Broncos earned homefield advantage. The Patriots also entered the game with a regular-season finish of 14-3, securing their first playoff spot since 2021.

Despite a valiant effort from Stidham and the rest of the team, the Broncos fell short, ending their season just one game away from the Super Bowl. The loss was a disappointing finish to a record-matching 14-win season, but the team’s strong performance throughout the year offers hope for a championship run next season.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.