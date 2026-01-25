Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Are you dealing with high winter heating bills? Tell us about it

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Home heating costs are expected to rise 9.2% this winter as electricity and natural gas prices climb and colder-than-average weather grips large swaths of the United States, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

These rising utility bills come as many Americans are already having a tough time affording their cost of living.

Are high winter heating bills straining your wallet? Share your story with CNN. You may be contacted by a reporter for a future story.

