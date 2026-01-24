Violent family disbute ends with two arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KROD)-- Police arrested two people early Saturday morning after a family disturbance turned violent in Stetson Hills.

Officers were called to a home on Inspiration Drive just after three a.m. and said two intoxicated adult children assaulted their father.

While officers were trying to detain the woman, police say she kicked multiple officers and continued to resist, even later at the hospital.

She was eventually taken to the El Paso County jail. The male suspect was cooperative and released at the scene.

