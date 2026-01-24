NBA postpones Minnesota Timberwolves game in wake of Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KRDO) -- The NBA announced that the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves has been postponed to Sunday.

The game was slated to air on KRDO13 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. In its place, ABC News will air a special report from 4 to 6 p.m., with KRDO13 having a 5 p.m. newscast. The 6:30 p.m. game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will air as planned.

The decision by the NBA to postpone came in the wake of escalating tensions between protestors and law enforcement. On Saturday, law enforcement confirmed a 37-year-old man was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. According to CNN, the circumstances around the shooting have faced conflicting narratives, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the man had a handgun and “violently resisted" when agents tried to disarm him. Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said videos show that account to be “nonsense” and “lies."

Live updates from ABC News on the situation can be found here.

