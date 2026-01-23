Pike’s Peak Cup returns to the Broadmoor: A major women’s gymnastics qualifier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, thousands of athletes from across the country will make their way to the Broadmoor to compete in a high-level women's gymnastics qualifier.

The Pikes Peak Cup has a significant history in gymnastics and has hosted multiple future Olympians and Olympic champions, bringing a major competition to Southern Colorado.

"The Pike's Peak Cup was started to really enhance that competitive level within our state and so that's why we've been able to bring kids from all over the country and so similar to our club, we also travel to other states to do different types of meats, but this, this is one of the bigger ones and we're really proud of it.," says Jason Baits event organizer for Pikes Peak Cup.

The cup has been around since 1983, and this year's competition will add two new events, parkour and dragonfly.

