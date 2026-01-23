Skip to Content
News

LET IT BURN: Bursts of flames erupt as CSFD safely works to mitigate propane leak

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you saw a fiery orange glow or bursts of flames from Powers Boulevard early Friday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says everything was actually under control.

Firefighters were called to a hazmat situation a little southwest of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard. CSFD says a 100-pound propane bottle was found leaking and damaged.

To mitigate the risk from the leak, firefighters began burning the fuel through what they call "flaring operations," CSFD said.

Photos from the fire department show streaks of fire lighting up the sky as firefighters safely monitor from nearby.

CSFD says no injuries were reported in this incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.