CSFD rescues dog from storm drain in freezing temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) helped rescue a dog from a storm drain during the freezing temperatures on Jan. 23.

Courtesy: CSFD

According to the department, Animal Law Enforcement requested assistance after the dog was located. CSFD says truck eight used rescue skills to descend into the drain and retrieve the animal.

CSFD says the team wrapped the animal in a wildland shirt to keep the animal warm during the rescue.

Courtesy: CSFD Courtesy: CSFD Courtesy: CSFD Courtesy: CSFD

The department posted on Facebook after the rescue, asking for assistance in finding the owner, and shortly thereafter confirmed the owner had been located through the post.

