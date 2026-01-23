Colorado Springs man arrested after trying to rob the same bank twice in a month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a man is in custody after an investigation into two separate robberies at the same bank within a month revealed he was allegedly behind both of them.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the first robbery happened at a bank on the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue on the morning of Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene learned that a male suspect had entered the bank and demanded money from a teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police now say that the same suspect tried to rob the bank again nearly a month later on Jan. 3, but this time, he was unsuccessful in doing so and fled the bank before police arrived.

CSPD's Robbery Unit led investigations into both of the robberies, and the department said on Jan. 21, an arrest warrant was obtained for a 31-year-old man, Joshua Criswell.

CSPD said Criswell was arrested by detectives without incident in the 600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.