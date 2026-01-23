Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind aims for historic recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind could soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The school was founded in 1874, two years before Colorado was even a state. Today, the school sits on a 34-acre campus in downtown Colorado Springs.

The National Park Service will review the school's nomination in the next 45 days to determine whether the building will be officially listed on the register.

According to the school, being added to the registry would help strengthen preservation-related grants and partnerships to ensure the school's continued maintenance. The school says the building requires ongoing upkeep and renovations, specifically designed for Deaf and Blind students and staff, including clear sightlines that support sign language communication across rooms and hallways, and environments for Blind individuals that support safe mobility and intuitive navigation.

The school offers students opportunities unavailable in mainstream schools, such as direct access to peers and mentors who share similar lived experiences, helping students feel understood.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.