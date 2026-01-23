Beckham-Peltz wedding DJ reveals how that ‘inappropriate’ mother-son dance really went down

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Days after Brooklyn Peltz Beckham exposed the depth of his rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a blistering Instagram post, the DJ who performed at his wedding has offered his account of the now-infamous dance that contributed to the feud.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn’s new wife, left the room “crying her eyes out,” after Brooklyn danced with his mother, Victoria, before her at their April 2022 wedding, DJ Fat Tony told British TV show This Morning on Friday.

The British celebrity DJ, whose real name is Tony Marnach, said singer Marc Anthony called up “the most beautiful woman in the room” to join Brooklyn on the stage, a moment everyone present expected to precede the newlyweds’ first dance.

But rather than calling on the bride, Anthony went on to invite the mother of the groom, Victoria, to the stage.

As for the dance itself, “there was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action,” Marnach said, dispelling some of the memes circulating on social media this week.

Instead, Marnach said the “timing” made the dance “inappropriate.”

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance,” said Marnach.

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room, crying her eyes out,” Marnach said.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ … and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

That incident — which Brooklyn described as his mother dancing “very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” leaving him “humiliated” — was one of several that the eldest Beckham child described in a long Instagram post Monday.

In it, he accused his parents, who are among the most famous couples in the world, of trying to “ruin” his marriage to Peltz, planting stories about him in the media and of prioritizing “Brand Beckham” over the family unit.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote, confirming yearslong rumors of a rift. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

David and Victoria Beckham have not so far commented on their son’s allegations. CNN has reached out to their representatives, as well as representatives for the Peltz Beckhams.

Marnach added that he had performed at several Beckham parties, describing them as a “close-knit family” who love to dance. “If (Brooklyn) felt it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward,” he said.

Brunch the next day was “the most awkward part of it all,” Marnach recalled, because everyone was discussing the previous evening.

“When the bride and the groom leave their own wedding devastated, word trickles out,” he said.

