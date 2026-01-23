A teenage golfer is taking The American Express field by storm after historic second round

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Bobby Jones once called golf “assuredly a mystifying game” and time in and time again, it proves to be such that.

On Friday, in just his 10th career PGA Tour start, a teenager mystifyingly flew up the leaderboard, finishing the second round of The American Express tied atop alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler through the first two days in La Quinta, California.

The 18-year-old phenom Blades Brown shot a 12-under 60, a Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA West record.

Brown was agonizingly close to posting just the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history but a missed eight-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole cost him a chance at even more history.

“I love playing PGA Tour events,” Brown told the Golf Channel broadcast after the round Friday. “Every single time I get to compete on this stage, it’s a blessing. I love to compete.

“The putt didn’t drop on hole No. 9 but it’s the lowest round on the PGA Tour for me, and lots and lots of positives.”

It’s been a year since Brown decided to skip college and turn his eyes onto the professional game.

After earning Korn Ferry status last year, Brown played his way through the circuit including at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic earlier this week.

A day before The AmEx teed off, he finished tied for 17th at The Abaco Club and quickly made his way to Coachella Valley just in time for the tournament, where he is playing on a sponsor exemption.

According to Golf Channel, Brown used a coupon for a private jet he won at Myrtle Beach two years ago to complete the six-hour flight.

“Finished the round. Had to quickly take a shower and then drove to the airport,” Brown said to reporters on Thursday. “My second time ever flying private. It was beautiful.

“Then, yeah, arrived here around 8:00 p.m. last night. Got some Panda Express. Got some groceries. Slept, started sleeping at 10:00. Then woke up at around 5:00, got here a little early to make a couple putts.”

Despite a bogey-free 64, Scheffler didn’t play up to his own standards and now will compete with Brown heading into the weekend.

“Scottie is an unbelievable player, and have my name next to his name on the leaderboard means a lot,” Brown said. “We’re only halfway there, and there’s a lot of golf to go, so just going to focus on executing the shots I can and see what happens.”

Brown, a Tennessee native, will tee off on Saturday at 11:52 a.m. ET with David Ford and will mark his seventh round of golf in as many days.

When Sunday’s final round comes along, if Brown tees off, he will become first player, “at least in modern history,” to play eight competitive rounds between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours in as many days, per the Golf Channel.

Brown jokingly quipped about his plans when asked about potentially relaxing in between all the golf he’s played.

“I’m going to go take a nap after this, and probably get some food.”

