11-year-old boy found after missing child alert in El Paso County

today at 8:42 PM
Published 8:13 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Peak Alerts, 11-year-old Khalil has been located.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office put out a missing child alert on Jan. 23 after Khalil went missing after leaving a friend's home in the Fountain area.

Law enforcement thanks the community for its assistance.

Abby Smith

