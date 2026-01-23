11-year-old boy found after missing child alert in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Peak Alerts, 11-year-old Khalil has been located.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office put out a missing child alert on Jan. 23 after Khalil went missing after leaving a friend's home in the Fountain area.
Law enforcement thanks the community for its assistance.
