WATCH: Douglas County deputies deploy grappler to stop stolen vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has released video of a grappler deployment on a stolen vehicle traveling on I-25, which led to an arrest.

DCSO says a flock alert notified deputies of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-25. When deputies responded, they deployed the grappler, bringing the car to a stop and arresting the driver.

According to law enforcement, the driver was charged with the following:

Motor vehicle theft in the second degree

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Driving while license was revoked

