Skip to Content
News

WATCH: Douglas County deputies deploy grappler to stop stolen vehicle

By
New
Published 3:51 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has released video of a grappler deployment on a stolen vehicle traveling on I-25, which led to an arrest.

DCSO says a flock alert notified deputies of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-25. When deputies responded, they deployed the grappler, bringing the car to a stop and arresting the driver.

According to law enforcement, the driver was charged with the following:

  • Motor vehicle theft in the second degree
  • Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
  • Driving while license was revoked

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.