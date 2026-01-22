Van fire in Walmart parking lot triggered by tipped space heater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a van fully engulfed in flames in the Walmart parking lot on South Eighth Street on Jan. 22 around 8:50 p.m.

According to police, a space heater inside the van tipped over, starting the fire while the driver was operating the vehicle. CSFD says the driver exited the van before it hit a tree and suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard small explosions coming from inside the vehicle.

CSFD was able to put out the fire, and no further injuries were reported.

