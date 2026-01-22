Tracking snow storm starting overnight

TONIGHT: Snowfall moves in from the west across the mountains late tonight. Overnight lows drop to the low teens in lower lying areas. We'll see single digits and negatives across the High Country again tonight.

EXTENDED: An arctic boundary pushes into Colorado late Thursday bringing a big drop in temps with highs in the 20's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Fri/Sat and generally light accumulations (trace to an inch for most). Expect heavier snowfall across the mountains where some localized areas could see a foot or more! Overnight lows will likely dip to the single digits along and east of I-25 Sat/Sun morning. We could still have a few lingering showers for the Broncos game Sunday, but temps should start to rebound with highs in the 30's. We're still expected to dry out across the state by Sunday night.