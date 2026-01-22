Southern Colorado officials prepare for the dangerous cold

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service is urging southern Coloradans to wrap up all their winter prep tonight before this dangerous cold moves into the region.

With these freezing temperatures expected, KRDO13 checked in with our local agencies to see how they are preparing to tackle this storm.

Some good news for this storm, since southern Colorado will be seeing colder temperatures before the snow is expected, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is not planning to brine the highway. They say colder air means fewer chances for melting, but they will have plows out all day and night, ready for that first flake. They recommend checking here for the latest road conditions and closures.

During the extreme cold, Mountain Metro Buses will offer rides to shelters for unhoused people, paid for by the city. That will be in place through Sunday.

And in Pueblo, city officials tell us the Safe Side Recovery Shelter is ready 24/7, plus Pueblo Fire and Police are prepared to help those without a home get to the shelter if they'd like.

Also, with this cold air, local utility groups have some tips to save money on your bill.

Black Hills Energy (BHE) recommends these energy-conservation tips:

Lower your temperature setting a few degrees to save energy and close curtains to keep warm air inside.

Turn down your hot water heater to 120 degrees and ensure the water heater is insulated properly.

Adjust your humidity. A well-humidified house at 68 degrees Fahrenheit is as comfortable as a dry house at 75 degrees.

Make sure your fireplace damper closes tightly when you're not using it.

Use kitchen, bath and other ventilation fans only as needed.

If you plan on cooking multiple dishes, bake as many as you can at the same time.

Skip the drying cycle on your dishwasher. Instead, prop the door open once dishes are washed and allow them to air dry.

Unplug office equipment like printers, shredders, scanners and other household appliances, like your coffee maker, to prevent them from pulling energy when not in use.

Black Hills Energy also says conservation and energy efficiency measures alone may not be enough to help everyone. BHE says those struggling with monthly energy bills can utilize the following options:

Payment arrangements: Extended payment terms to help you get back on track.

Budget Billing: A free payment plan that averages the amount owed each month.

Energy Assistance: Energy assistance programs supported by Black Hills Energy, like Black Hills Cares, can be accessed by visiting the Assistance Programs page on our website or by contacting 211 (211.org).

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) also shared the following efficiency tips with KRDO13:

The utility group recommends replacing the air filter in your furnace to keep it operating efficiently.

CSU also encourages customers to lower their thermostat -- set it to no higher than 68 degrees when at home.

Open coverings on south-facing windows to take advantage of the heat from the sun.

Close coverings on other windows.

If you're concerned about frozen pipes, open cabinet doors with access to plumbing- especially if they are against an exterior wall. The air that heats your home will help to keep your pipes warm.

During extreme cold, allow a kitchen faucet to run at a slow drip and open cabinets below the sink to help avoid frozen water lines.

Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom or brush. Don't kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

CSU encourages customers to visit our website at csu.org for safety tips, power outage tracking and reporting, customer assistance programs and how to manage their bill

