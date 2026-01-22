Dog reunited with family after being rescued from storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After getting stuck in a storm drain in Colorado Springs, a dog is safe and back home with her family, thanks to the efforts of a passerby and Animal Law Enforcement.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says the heartwarming rescue began when a woman who was out on her usual neighborhood walk heard a soft whimpering sound. The woman searched nearby yards, checked behind fences, and scanned sidewalks, but couldn't locate the animal – all the while the cries continued, growing more urgent.

HSPPR said that's when the woman realized the noise wasn't coming from around her – it was coming from below.

When she looked down into a nearby sewer drain, the woman discovered the source of the sound – a dog, visibly scared and trembling. Without hesitation, the woman called Animal Law Enforcement for help.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said Corporal Rollins arrived quickly and inspected the drain, which had an opening far too small for crews to safely climb into. Luckily, he was able to locate a manhole cover a short distance away; when he lifted it, it revealed a dark tunnel beneath the street.

"Almost immediately, the dog appeared, cautiously walking toward the light as if she somehow understood that help had finally arrived," HSPPR said.

Knowing he couldn’t do it alone, Rollins called for backup, and Officer Moore joined him on the scene. The duo quickly formed a plan: Rollins would climb down into the sewer and bring with him the most powerful rescue tool of all – treats.

HSPPR said by the time Rollins joined the dog in the sewer, she was dirty and clearly shaken up, but shockingly unharmed. Rollins was patient with the scared pup, taking his time and giving her treats until her fear melted into trust.

Once she was more comfortable, the shelter said Rollins secured her with a leash and muzzle wrap before carefully lifting her out of the tunnel and to freedom.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region



The pup was then loaded into an Animal Law Enforcement truck and brought back to HSPPR, where volunteers quickly posted her photo to the lost pets page on their site.

The shelter says as luck would have it, her family had already been searching for her and had known exactly where to look.

"The moment they spotted her picture, they rushed to the shelter, relieved beyond words to be reunited with their girl. Her name was Kita, and she was heading home the very same day," HSPPR said.

But before leaving, Kita's family made sure to microchip her, just in case she ever found herself taking another unexpected adventure down a storm drain.

"A huge thank you goes out to Corporal Rollins and Officer Moore for their compassion and skill," the shelter said. "Here’s hoping Kita has learned her lesson and stays far away from the sewer system."

