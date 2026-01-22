Colorado Springs unveils 2026 plan to expand trails and improve open spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department has announced a series of projects planned for 2026 to improve parks, trails and open spaces across the city.

According to PRCS, the plans will focus on expanding urban trail connections, restoring open space landscapes and enhancing visitor access.

“Colorado Springs is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Lonna Thelen, Parks Design and Development Manager. “In 2026, we look forward to continuing this important work through projects that improve trail connections, increase accessibility and protect the open spaces our community values.”

A few of those key projects include the following, according to the city:

Trail improvements in Blodgett Open Space

Enhancements at Austin Bluffs and Fishers Canyon Open Spaces

Reclamation work at Snyder Quarry in Black Canyon Open Space

Urban trail connectivity improvements, including the next phase of the Rock Island Trail

Improvements along the Pikes Peak Greenway corridor

The city says it also plans to focus on bridge projects and upgrades at the Starsmore Visitor Center in North Cheyenne Cañon Park to improve accessibility.

For more information and a full list of projects planned for 2026, click here.

