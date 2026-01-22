5 things to know for Jan. 22: Immigration crackdown, Davos, Winter storm, Jack Smith, Uvalde officer trial

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Former first lady Michelle Obama says she believes the US is moving closer to having a woman president. In a newly released interview, she clarified her earlier comments, in which she had suggested the country was not yet ready for one.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Immigration crackdown

The Trump administration is now extending its immigration crackdown to Maine, a state with a sizable Somali population. The campaign, dubbed “Operation Catch of the Day” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officially launched Wednesday, the agency said. This comes as federal ICE officers are asserting sweeping power to forcibly enter people’s homes without a judge’s warrant, according to an internal ICE memo obtained by The Associated Press. This marks a sharp departure from longstanding guidance aimed at protecting constitutional limits on government searches.

INTERACTIVE: The Trump administration has poured thousands of federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here’s a scene-by-scene analysis of their presence.

2️⃣ Davos

The World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, where global leaders are meeting to discuss a wide range of issues. Earlier today, President Donald Trump unveiled his “Board of Peace,” which will oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and seek to resolve global conflicts. Dozens of countries — including Russia — have been invited to join the board. At least 20 have accepted so far, but European allies are not among them. On Wednesday, Trump also addressed the forum in a speech, saying he has “formed the framework of a future deal” for Greenland and is ruling out the use of military force to acquire the territory.

3️⃣ Winter storm

A major winter storm — one of the most extreme and widespread in years — is set to lash more than two dozen states later this week. Severe conditions could stretch more than 1,500 miles from the Plains across the South and into the Northeast. Widespread travel disruptions on roads and at airports are expected, and long-lasting power outages are also possible, particularly from ice in the South. Snow and ice will begin developing over the Central and Southern Plains on Friday, intensifying and spreading Saturday from Oklahoma and northern Texas to North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, and continuing through Sunday in parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

4️⃣ Jack Smith

Former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two criminal indictments against President Trump that have since been dropped, is set to testify publicly today. Smith is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in what is expected to be a contentious hearing, as Trump has repeatedly called for him to be criminally prosecuted. Smith’s legal team said Wednesday that he is “not afraid” of the president and is prepared for grandstanding by members of Congress. Lawmakers have previously grilled Smith over his criminal investigations into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and the president’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election — but this time the cameras will be on. CNN will bring you the testimony live at 10 a.m. ET.

5️⃣ Uvalde officer trial

A jury has acquitted a former school district police officer of child endangerment or abandonment charges based on accusations he failed to act during the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Former officer Adrian Gonzales was the first member of law enforcement to arrive at the school — more than a minute before a gunman entered the building and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in May 2022. Prosecutors argued that Gonzales failed to follow his active shooter training and did nothing to stop the gunman in the early moments of the shooting. Eventually, hundreds of officers responded, but it took 77 minutes for them to confront and kill the shooter.

Breakfast browse

Frequent flyer fraud

A former flight attendant is accused of tricking airlines into giving him free flights for four years. How did he get away with it for so long?

Razzies announce nominations

The nominees are in for the Razzies, recognizing the “best of the worst” in movies. These are the films that didn’t exactly light up the box office.

Video: Why Duke University is suing its own quarterback

Flag on the play.

Japan’s hottest souvenir

Tourists are obsessed with a $2 pair of socks from a convenience store.

Honoring Bondi Beach victims

Three tons of mourners’ flowers will be transformed into art memorializing the victims of Australia’s Bondi Beach shooting.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Aurora lights captured from space

Aurora lights shimmering over Earth were captured from space by a Roscosmos cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station during the strongest solar storm in two decades.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.