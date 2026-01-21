‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘Snow White’ remakes lead the Razzies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s time to celebrate the best of the worst in movies.

Two remakes top the list of the 46th Annual Golden Raspberry nominations, known as the Razzies, announced on Wednesday.

“War of the Worlds,” which like the 2005 film of the same name starring Tom Cruise is based on H. G. Wells’s 1898 novel “The War of the Worlds,” racked up 6 nominations.

Ice Cube was nominated in the worst actor category for his performance as William Radford, a Department of Homeland Security officer who reckons with a potentially apocalyptic alien invasion.

Disney’s “Snow White,” a live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” also nabbed 6 nominations. A worst supporting actor nod went to “All Seven Artificial Dwarfs” in the film.

The awards take a tongue in cheek approach to cinema by handing out awards for those films that are, shall we say, viewed as less than stellar. As is tradition, the “winners” are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

This year’s Academy Awards will air on March 15.

The following is the full list of nominees for the Razzies:

Worst Picture

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

“Star Trek: Section 31”

“War of the Worlds” (2025)

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / “In The Lost Lands”

Ice Cube / “War of the Worlds”

Scott Eastwood / “Alarum”

Jared Leto / “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich /”In The Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman / “Fountain Of Youth”

Rebel Wilson / “Bride Hard”

Michele Yeoh / “Star Trek: Section 31”

Worst Remake/Rip-off Sequel

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

“Five Nights At Freddy’s 2”

“Smurfs” (2025)

“Snow White” (2025)

“War Of The Worlds” (2025)

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath / “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

Scarlet Rose Stallone / “Gunslingers”

Kacey Rohl / “Star Trek: Section 31”

Isis Valverde / “Alarum”

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025)

Nicolas Cage / “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff / “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear / “Off The Grid”

Sylvester Stallone / “Alarum”

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna / “Smurfs” (2025)

Ice Cube and His Zoom Camera / “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Robert DeNiro and Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd and His Colossal Ego / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst Director

Rich Lee / “War of The Worlds” (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / “Star Trek: Section 31”

The Russo Brothers / “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb / “Snow White” (2025)

Worst Screenplay

“The Electric State” / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

“Snow White” (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm

“Star Trek: Section 31” / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt

“War Of The Worlds” (2025) / Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting the classic novel by H.G. Wells

