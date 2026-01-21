Snow block building complete ahead of Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Breckenridge is nearly ready to host the 35th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships (ISSC).

Sculpting week kicks off on Jan. 24, and the Breckenridge Tourism Office announced that the snow block building has officially wrapped up. Teams will be tasked with hand-carving the 12-foot-tall blocks into individual works of art-- no power tools allowed.

Artists will then have 94 continuous hours to complete their work beginning on Saturday.

On Jan. 28, officials will hold the awards ceremony, crowning gold, silver, and bronze prizes. The sculptures will be available to view until Feb. 3. The sculptures will also be lit in the evening for nighttime viewing.

The entire event, including the opening and awards ceremonies, is free and open to the public, the Breckenridge Tourism Office says.

The office shared the following information on some of the artists and their backgrounds:

Team Ukraine will be presenting work rooted in themes of peace, resilience and the enduring role of art amid ongoing conflict.

Team South Korea is the only team led by a female captain, whose participation highlights female leadership and innovation within the snow sculpting world.

Team Italy is composed entirely of first responders and brings a collaborative approach shaped by service and real-world teamwork.

Team Lithuania is known for technical experimentation, and arrives with newly engineered, custom-built hand tools designed specifically for their 2026 sculpture.

