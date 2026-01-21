Scathing speech in Davos, college chaos, fighting ‘chocflation’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

President Donald Trump complained about the US being taken advantage of by Europe and wondered why his attempt to take control of Greenland was being met with resistance. Hours later in Davos, he announced a “framework of a future deal” and said his threatened tariffs were off.

Democrats are kicking off the process of setting their 2028 presidential primary schedule, and a dozen states are jockeying for a spot at the front of the line. Here’s how things are shaping up.

It’s often framed as an all-or-nothing challenge to stop drinking after the holidays, when alcohol consumption is often higher. Even though this month is more than half over, it’s not too late to start.

The CEO of Europe’s biggest airline said his ongoing battle with tech billionaire Elon Musk has boosted the budget carrier’s ticket sales, so he’s not in any hurry to patch things up.

Duke’s star quarterback wants to transfer, but the university sued to keep him from leaving. This marks the latest twist in college football’s complex landscape, and it all boils down to one thing.

👮 ICE’s tech tactics: A CNN investigation found immigration officers are using cellphone cameras in unconventional ways in the heat of tense encounters. See how.

⭐ A simple statement: Extravagant looks often dominate the red carpet, but Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve’s casual headscarf exuded elegance at the European Film Awards.

🍿 The film “Days and Nights of Confrontation” is causing a stir in which traditionally conservative country?

A. North Korea

B. China

C. South Korea

D. Japan

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The film breaks long-standing cinematic taboos for sex, death and betrayal in North Korea’s state-controlled entertainment industry.

