Scathing speech in Davos, college chaos, fighting ‘chocflation’: Catch up on the day’s stories
By Daniel Wine, CNN
5 things
1️⃣ Scathing speech
President Donald Trump complained about the US being taken advantage of by Europe and wondered why his attempt to take control of Greenland was being met with resistance. Hours later in Davos, he announced a “framework of a future deal” and said his threatened tariffs were off.
2️⃣ Calendar fight
Democrats are kicking off the process of setting their 2028 presidential primary schedule, and a dozen states are jockeying for a spot at the front of the line. Here’s how things are shaping up.
3️⃣ Dry January
It’s often framed as an all-or-nothing challenge to stop drinking after the holidays, when alcohol consumption is often higher. Even though this month is more than half over, it’s not too late to start.
4️⃣ A fortuitous feud
The CEO of Europe’s biggest airline said his ongoing battle with tech billionaire Elon Musk has boosted the budget carrier’s ticket sales, so he’s not in any hurry to patch things up.
5️⃣ ‘Contracts mean something’
Duke’s star quarterback wants to transfer, but the university sued to keep him from leaving. This marks the latest twist in college football’s complex landscape, and it all boils down to one thing.
Watch this
👮 ICE’s tech tactics: A CNN investigation found immigration officers are using cellphone cameras in unconventional ways in the heat of tense encounters. See how.
Top headlines
- Supreme Court signals it will defy Trump to keep Lisa Cook on Federal Reserve Board
- Deliberations begin in trial of former Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to confront mass shooter
- Prince Harry visibly emotional as he says Daily Mail made wife Meghan’s life a misery
Check this out
⭐ A simple statement: Extravagant looks often dominate the red carpet, but Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve’s casual headscarf exuded elegance at the European Film Awards.
For CNN subscribers
- Trump’s Greenland demands: How Russia has been winning the race for the Arctic
- Speaking out against the Pentagon raised Mark Kelly’s profile. It also came with a cost
- In his first weeks as NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani takes a measured approach
Quiz time
🍿 The film “Days and Nights of Confrontation” is causing a stir in which traditionally conservative country?
A. North Korea
B. China
C. South Korea
D. Japan
🧠 Quiz answer: A. The film breaks long-standing cinematic taboos for sex, death and betrayal in North Korea’s state-controlled entertainment industry.
