Colorado Springs officials consider allowing camping, other activities at Rosemont Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are considering bringing new activities to Rosemont Reservoir, including reserved camping.

Currently, Colorado Springs Utilities says seasonal fishing is allowed at the reservoir, though they are considering adding other outdoor options, including non-motorized boating and restroom facilities.

“CPW management would provide more active oversight of public recreation and safety in balance with watershed protection and our operational needs in this remote area,” said Springs Utilities CEO Travas Deal in a press release.

Springs Utilities says Colorado Springs City Council will discuss the plans at its Feb. 10 meeting.

