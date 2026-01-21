Colorado Parks and Widlife does not plan to translocate more wolves this season

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that it does not have plans to relocate gray wolves into the state this release season while it continues to meet with stakeholders.

The Colorado Cattleman's Association said that the decision is "a constructive step," but said cattlemen still face issues from wolves currently in Colorado.

Meanwhile, CPW says it is unclear how the pause in translocations could impact the wolves long-term, with the state still having eyes on creating a self-sufficient population.

"It is not possible to predict the impact of foregoing a third year of translocations without knowing what may occur in the coming year. If mortality remains high, as observed in 2025, the risk of failing to achieve a self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado increases, potentially requiring additional resources to address,” said CPW Wolf Program Manager Eric Odell in a release.

Colorado's first wolf relocation came in December of 2023 after voters approved CPW's Wolf Relocation and Management Plan. The plans have long since faced opposition across the state, particularly by ranchers whose livestock (and livelihood) could be impacted by wolf reintroduction.

During this pause, CPW says they plan to continue to meet with ranchers and other stakeholders.

“Our team has invested in a significant conflict minimization program, and we look forward to exploring how we continue to improve this program with producers to protect both livestock and wolves," said CPW Acting Director Laura Clellan in a release.

CPW has enacted a wolf-livestock mitigation program, touting several steps in 2025, including hiring a Wolf Damage and Conflict Minimization Manager and completing more than 240 site assessments.

Livestock owners are eligible for compensation if their livestock die at the hands of a wolf, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacted a "Range Rider" program where crews haze wolves to scare them off a ranch.

Moving forward, the Colorado Cattleman's Association is urging CPW to consider several new steps, including authority to take lethal action against wolves when their livestock is threatened.

“A pause in releases must not mean a pause in action,” said Curt Russell, President of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “Producers are living with wolves today, and effective management tools, compensation, and responsiveness from the state are critical during this period.”

