Colorado Attorney General’s Office launches new tool to report federal agent misconduct

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office says it has launched a new system for residents to report misconduct by federal agents, including those with ICE.

The office says that reports will be used to document concerns, "identifying potential patterns of misconduct by federal agents."

The tips will be shared with legislative leaders and local district attorneys' offices.

"This complaint form is part of the state’s ongoing work to protect Colorado against the ongoing harmful and illegal actions of the federal government," read a press release from the attorney general's office.

