Bomb squad removes munition-like object from Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Lake Pueblo State Park closed for eight hours overnight, as a bomb squad from Peterson Space Force Base removed a munition-like object discovered east of the reservoir.

A park visitor reported the discovery about two miles downstream from the Pueblo Reservoir dam around 6 p.m. Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded, but the object was partially buried and heavily corroded, making it difficult to assess.

Authorities contacted Peterson Space Force Base (SFB), which sent a bomb squad to assist.

CPW says the object weighed more than 100 pounds and was made of solid metal. It was later determined to be nonexplosive and posed no threat to the public.

However, CPW tells KRDO13 that the object would have posed extraordinary danger if it had been active.

Authorities initially said it could be an old training device, possibly several decades old; however, Peterson SFB will make the official identification.

KRDO13 has reached out to Space Force officials and will update this article with any new information.

