Loveland Ski Area opens Bennett’s Bowl and Firecut

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- With six inches of snow this week, the majority falling in the past 48 hours, officials with Loveland Ski Area say it was the perfect time to open Bennett’s Bowl and Firecut.

"Bluebird skies, rope drops on newly opened terrain, fresh snow, and minimal crowds with no lift lines created an ideal on-mountain experience," said a spokesperson with the ski area in a press release.

Though Colorado has had a relatively dry season, Loveland Ski Area says it will continue to open additional terrain as conditions allow.

According to its website, none of the ski area's black diamond or double back diamond runs are open yet. However, there are still many greens and blues to enjoy. You can see the full list by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.