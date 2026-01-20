Colorado’s 150th anniversary honored with new USPS stamp

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new stamp commemorating Colorado's 150th anniversary is hitting shelves, the United States Postal Service (USPS) says.

The Colorado Statehood Stamp, a forever stamp, features a photo of Jagged Mountain by nature photographer John Fielder.

"Colorado is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and the awe-inspiring beauty of the majestic Rocky Mountains," read a press release from USPS. "Colorado is known for its world-renowned ski areas and resorts and more than 39,000 miles of hiking trails."

USPS will hold an event for the stamp on Saturday, Jan. 24, featuring Governor Jared Polis as a speaker. The event will be at the History Colorado Center in Denver at 9 a.m. and is open to the public, USPS says.

According to the USPS website, the current cost for a sheet of 20 forever stamps is $15.60. The Colorado Statehood Stamp can be purchased by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.