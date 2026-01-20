Colorado Springs manufacturing facility to shut down, leaving 100+ employees without jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 100 people in Colorado Springs are facing layoffs following the closure of a major manufacturing facility on the city’s east side.

EPTAM Precision Metals, a manufacturer of medical, semiconductor, aerospace, and defense products, is shutting down its facility on Wooten Road near East Platte Avenue.

On Jan. 15, the company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. WARN is a law that requires employers to provide employees with a 60-day notice before mass layoffs.

According to the notice, 134 employees will be let go from mid-March through the end of September.

EPTAM Precision employs specialized, skilled workers, including manufacturing engineers and laser and calibration technicians.

At this time, EPTAM Precision Metals has not released a reason for the closure.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.