5 things to know for Jan. 20: Davos 2026, Anti-ICE protests, Epstein files, Solar radiation storm, Indiana Hoosiers

Construction is underway at the White House’s East Wing for President Donald Trump’s sprawling new ballroom — but a far more interesting project is happening underground. Beneath the site, a “top secret” bunker is likely being rebuilt with modern technology to counter evolving threats.

1️⃣ Davos 2026

President Trump’s desire to take over Greenland — and his tariff threats — will loom large over this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where more than 3,000 business and political leaders from over 130 countries are gathering. Trump, who will speak at the forum on Wednesday, told reporters that he expects little pushback on his plan, despite sharing a message from French President Emmanuel Macron questioning the move. Meanwhile, markets reacted nervously today, with European stocks falling and US futures pointing lower as investors worldwide try to gauge how tensions between the US and Europe might develop.

2️⃣ Anti-ICE protests

The Department of Justice is investigating protesters who interrupted a Christian church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday. Dozens of demonstrators chanted “ICE out!” and forced the service to stop, targeting a pastor who is reportedly a top local official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. President Trump sharply condemned the anti‑ICE protest, describing the demonstrators as “agitators and insurrectionists” and said they should be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country.” The DOJ probe comes as opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is playing out both on the streets of Minneapolis and in Minnesota’s federal courts.

3️⃣ Epstein files

Few Americans are satisfied with the amount of evidence released in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with most saying they believe the government is intentionally holding back information. One month has now passed since Congress’ deadline for the Justice Department to release all files on Epstein, but the department recently estimated it has made available less than 1% of the records. Also this week, a 10-foot-tall replica of President Trump’s alleged birthday message to Epstein appeared on the National Mall. The president has denied that he signed the letter or had a close relationship with Epstein.

4️⃣ Solar radiation storm

The sun is currently releasing the largest solar radiation storm in over 20 years, forecasters say. Ranked at a level four out of five on a severity scale, the storm is being tracked by the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center. While it poses increased radiation risks for astronauts in low-Earth orbit and passengers on polar flights — and could disrupt satellite communications and GPS — meteorologists say people on the ground face minimal danger. The storm may produce dazzling auroras, potentially visible today across much of the northern US and as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

5️⃣ Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers are college football’s national champions for the first time in school history after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21. For decades, Indiana’s football team was overshadowed by its storied basketball program — but no longer. The 2025-26 Hoosiers made history Monday by pulling off the first 16-0 season in the modern era. Head coach Curt Cignetti has changed the narrative since taking the reins of the program last year, analysts say. Led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza — this year’s Heisman Trophy winner — the team dominated opponents all season and capped an unforgettable run with a thrilling championship victory.

Video shows cow using a brush to scratch its back

This cow is proving that livestock might be smarter than we thought.

Four shark attacks in two days

A spate of shark attacks in Australia’s most populous state has triggered warnings to stay out of the water.

Here’s what protestors say ‘less-lethal’ weapons feel like

Anti-ICE protesters have been struck by tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and pepper spray. Here’s what they say it felt like to be hit by non-lethal weapons.

A family relationship breakdown

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has said he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents, former soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria.

Valentino Garavani’s life in pictures

Italian fashion legend Valentino Garavani, whose elegant evening gowns were favored for decades by some of the world’s most glamorous women, died on Monday. See his life in pictures.

▶️ Massive pileup in snowy Michigan

A 100-plus vehicle pileup in Michigan on Monday brought traffic to a standstill during dangerous whiteout conditions. See the video here.

