CSFD responded to structure fire northeast of Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire near 2500 E Dale St. as of 5:49 p.m. on Jan. 19.

CSFD says a shed was fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a nearby fence, and that East Monument St. has been closed.

As of 6:18 p.m., CSFD reported that the fire was under control.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire in the area of 2500 E Dale St.



Crews on scene report a shed is fully engulfed with the fire spreading to a nearby fence. E Monument St is shutdown in the area.



Please avoid. pic.twitter.com/8A7xpr66ex — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2026

Responders confirm that no individuals were displaced due to the fire; however, one occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

