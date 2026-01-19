Skip to Content
CSFD responded to structure fire northeast of Memorial Park

By
Updated
today at 8:05 PM
Published 6:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire near 2500 E Dale St. as of 5:49 p.m. on Jan. 19.

CSFD says a shed was fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a nearby fence, and that East Monument St. has been closed.

As of 6:18 p.m., CSFD reported that the fire was under control.

Responders confirm that no individuals were displaced due to the fire; however, one occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Abby Smith

