Corvette driver to share his side of North Union crash with KRDO13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- New details are emerging after a Corvette crashed into a parked pickup truck on North Union Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs police say the driver lost control, veered onto the sidewalk, and struck a parked truck in the 20 block of North Union Avenue, leaving the Corvette wedged underneath the vehicle. Police confirmed no injuries were reported.

Since the crash, images of the scene have circulated widely online, prompting speculation about what caused the wreck. Now, the driver is speaking directly to KRDO13 to share what happened and address assumptions surrounding the crash.

Today, KRDO13 is meeting with the Corvette’s owner to hear his side of the story and learn what led up to the dramatic collision. This article will be updated.