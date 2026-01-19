Boeing sends $50,000 to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center for military spouse career program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boeing has sent $50,000 in grant money to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to support a military spouse career program, according to a spokesperson with Mt. Carmel.

According to the organization's website, the MilSpouse Program provides direct support to spouses, including career readiness workshops, networking opportunities, resource referrals, and volunteer positions.

“Often times, the sacrifices of spouses supporting service members go unrecognized,” said COL. (Ret) Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, in a press release. “From moving city to city and putting their careers on the back burner to gaps in their resumes as they hold down the homefront — anything we can do to support our military spouses is an absolute honor.”

Mt. Carmel says Boeing has supported skills development and rehabilitation for veterans and their spouses through about $15.6 million in funding.

