Trump vows executive order to protect Army-Navy game from competing football broadcasts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order aimed at preventing any football games from competing with the annual Army-Navy matchup, seeking to preserve what he described as one of the country’s most cherished sporting traditions.

The announcement Saturday night signaled an unusually direct effort by the White House to influence college football scheduling and television programming.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The order, the president said, would carve out an exclusive broadcast window for the game. The move would be beneficial to Paramount Skydance-owned CBS, which has exclusive rights to the Army-Navy Game through 2038. Paramount is led by CEO David Ellison, with backing from his father, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who has forged close ties with Trump’s inner circle.

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!” Trump wrote.

It’s unclear how Trump’s potential executive order could be enforced. The Federal Communications Commission regulates broadcast television but not cable or streaming companies. NFL broadcasts are covered under antitrust laws enacted by Congress.

CNN has reached out to the FCC and CBS for comment.

The move would mark yet another instance of Trump inserting himself into the broadcasting and media landscape. During his presidency, he has repeatedly weighed in on television licensing issues and major media industry agreements, with the administration framing the issues as matters of public interest.

The annual matchup, first played in 1890, celebrates the Army Black Knights of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

“We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us,” Trump wrote, adding a warning to broadcasters: “Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets.”

Trump last month attended the most recent Army-Navy game in Baltimore, a 17-16 Navy victory, and participated in the ceremonial coin toss, marking his sixth appearance at the event. The game occurred on the same day as other college football matchups, including a bowl game that started just 30 minutes after the Army-Navy kickoff.

