Mesa Ridge diver breaks 31-year pool record… twice

Mesa Ridge Senior Hailey Lewis finds her peace in the fractions of seconds between leaving the diving board and hitting the water.

“It gives me something to focus on, and it's mind-clearing," Hailey said.

“She just goes for it. She’s always been that way," said Hailey's mother, Danielle.

Hailey only started diving competitively three years ago. Unlike most successful divers who don't start until high school, she entered the sport with no gymnastics background.

“I don’t even know how to explain how she got into it," Danielle said.

“It’s really hard to find young athletes who are as dedicated to Hailey," said Widefield Grizzliators dive coach Tristan Riffe, the consolidated dive team between Mesa Ridge and Widefield District 3.

For Hailey, seconds... turned to hours... turned to years. In the end, it only took her three to take down the Grizzliators pool record that had stood for over three decades.

"I was shocked because [coach Riffe] didn't tell me right away," Hailey said. "But I had my suspicions because he was running away all crazy."

"Ah, yes. That would be myself... Haha," Riffe said.

“I tried to keep my cool," Riffe said. "But for her six-dive record, it was on senior night, and that kind of elevated everything."

Riffe was in good company.

“I’m a mom. I screamed. I probably hurt some eardrums," Danielle said.

Danielle made sure to write Hailey's record down. She brought it on a laminated card to the interview with KRDO13.

“This is absolutely going to go up there for her," Danielle said while standing underneath the Widefield Community Center pool record wall.

The girls' diving record cards have collected dust for 31 years. In just five days, Hailey reset the clock twice.

"Finding out she broke the 11-dive record by 28 points was absolutely astonishing," Riffe said.

After breaking the six-dive record Tuesday on Senior Night, Hailey smashed the 11-dive record on Saturday.

"So many hugs, and it was so much. It was incredible," Hailey said.

"She had it. She has her moment, and it's the greatest joy a parent could ever ask for," Danielle said.

After Mesa Ridge, Danielle and Riffe said Hailey will leave behind much more than just her records.

“She’s the type of person that you will always hear her voice before she leaves the board, knowing that she’s supporting you," Riffe said.

“I know she’s leaving a legacy of motivation and encouragement for the future generation that she will leave behind her," Danielle said.

It's been a wild few days for Hailey.

"Best week ever?" I asked.

"Probably," Hailey said.

Her legacy could be another 30-year record, or it could be the next record, captured by one of Hailey's peers, after being inspired by Hailey to aim higher... and dive deeper.