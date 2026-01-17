Skip to Content
Single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early this morning, a little after 2 a.m, Colorado Springs police responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at Galley and Wooten roads.

Emergency crews found the driver with critical injuries and rushed them to a local hospital. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling west on Galley when it left the roadway and struck a fixed object.

Authorities say impairment is suspected, and speed remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.

