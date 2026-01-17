Bo Nix suffers broken ankle while leading Broncos to playoff win over the Bills, out for the season

By Hannah Keyser, CNN

(CNN) — Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos quarterback who beat Josh Allen and the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship, will miss the remainder of the postseason with a broken ankle.

Just over an hour after the game ended, head coach Sean Payton announced that Nix had broken a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game.

“Not good news. On the second to last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle,” Payton told reporters. “He’s scheduled to have surgery Tuesday of this week to put him out for the rest of this season. … It was the second to last play before he threw the pass to (Marvin) Mims.”

Jarrett Stidham, who appeared in one game this year and took just four snaps without attempting a pass, will replace him at QB next week.

It’s a shocking development following a thrilling game in the Mile High City. In a postseason already characterized by late-game dramatics, the Broncos emerged victorious from the first overtime game of the playoffs, beating the Bills.

It was a measure of revenge for the Broncos after the Bills eliminated them last year. Their 33-30 victory, Denver’s first playoff win at home in a decade, sends them to the AFC Championship.

The Broncos won it on an easy field goal after the Bills defense committed a pair of pass interference penalties for a total of 47 yards on the final drive of the game.

That was indicative of how Buffalo’s blunders proved costly. The Bills finished the game with 100 more yards than the Broncos, but were undone by untimely turnovers — five total as a team, including four by Josh Allen, who had committed only six turnovers through his first 14 playoff games prior to tonight.

Nix, whose only previous playoff start was the loss to the Bills last season, threw for three touchdowns. The 25-year-old appeared poised, even as Buffalo ramped up its pass rush in the second half.

Cameras showed Nix looking in pain on the sideline before the game-winning field goal but he did not appear to be walking with any major limp after the game.

