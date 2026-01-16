Meet the latest Denver Broncos super fans: Anime horse girls
Coverage from 9News photojournalist Mike Grady contributed to this report.
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Step aside, football dads. The Denver Broncos have a new type of fan, and they're taking over TikTok.
Who would have thought that anime horse girls would be the latest crew to join the Broncos fandom? Our partners at 9News in Denver learned that these fans are making waves.
It all started with a popular game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby. The game, which is available to download on the Apple and Android stores, is a race simulation featuring "horse girls" running around a racetrack.
Fans of the online game began posting edits with Denver Broncos clips. Why? Well, because of the Broncos' mascot.
"The Broncos are officially the 'Uma Musa-neighs,'" said an Umamusume fan who goes by Doctor Despair online.
But fans say things got really popular when they started going to football games while in cosplay.
@its.a.shyday Big w (join the discord) #nfl #anime #umamusume #broncoscountry #umamusumeprettyderby @Miles5280@Denver Broncos @NFL @ウマ娘プロジェクト(UMAMUSUME PROJECT) @simplypatrick ♬ original sound - its.a.shyday
"Not only are we getting edits, but now horse girls are going to the-- the football games. This is why the Broncos are on a winning streak. It's because of Umamusume," an Umamusume fan nicknamed Kyo told 9News.
@kyonatix Gold Ship is a Broncos fan I don’t make the rules LOL! Combining 2 of my fav interests right now has been so much fun! Today was SO FUN! Best bday present ever! #broncos#umamusume#goldshipcosplay#umamusumecosplay#goldship ♬ original sound - Kyo🍅
