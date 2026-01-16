Gov. Polis shares score prediction for Saturday’s Broncos game

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis has shared his score prediction for Saturday's Broncos game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Gov. Polis shared that he believes the Broncos will win 24-20. Do you think he hit the mark, or do you think he's way off?

"There's been some amazing games this year, and it's just incredible that we were on the winning side of a few that could have gone either way and odds were against us," said Gov. Polis.

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. MST. According to a spokesperson with DraftKings, 70% of bettors in Colorado believe the Broncos will take home a win. Additionally, most Colorado bettors believe the team is the most-likely to win the Super Bowl this year.

