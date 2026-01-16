Fountain eye clinic agrees to pay $240k over alleged illegal Medicaid billing

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fountain eye clinic will be paying $240,000 to the state over allegations of illegal Medicaid billing, the Colorado Attorney General's Office says.

Officials allege that Just for Grins Vision routinely billed Medicaid for two sets of lenses when only one set was delivered to patients.

The attorney general's office says that Medicaid provides eye coverage to children and young adults under the age of 20; the vision benefit includes one pair of frames and two sets of lenses.

According to the attorney general's office, Just for Grins Vision allegedly billed the state illegally for more than 1,800 claims from 2019 to 2025.

Another company has agreed to pay the state in a similar settlement. Apex Vision and Wellness will pay $280,000 for a similar alleged scheme.

