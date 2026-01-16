CSPD: Owner of a new Corvette crashes into pickup truck off North Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a new Corvette crashed into a pickup truck on North Union Boulevard on Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms.

Police say the driver lost control and veered onto the sidewalk, hitting a parked truck in the 20 block of North Union. The car ended up underneath the truck.

CSPD says no injuries were reported.

Photos from a KRDO13 staff member show that the Corvette still had temporary tags.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.