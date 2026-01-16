Cold Friday night ahead

TONIGHT: It will be cold for your Friday night. We are expected to cool down to the teens tonight along the I-25 Corridor and along the eastern plains. Winds are expected to continue gusting up to 30 miles an hour in El Paso County throughout the evening. The winds are expected to diminish overnight, before returning Saturday. There is a chance for light mountain snow tonight.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be even colder on Saturday with highs below seasonal average in the high 30s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The continued breezy northerly winds will make it feel much cooler. These colder temperatures will also bring us one of the coolest Broncos games so far this season. Temperatures at Empower Field are expected to be around 40 degrees at kickoff, nearly 30 degrees cooler than the average kickoff temperature so far this season.

EXTENDED: The low pressure system will move east into Sunday bringing us warmer temperatures in the 50s. We are expected to cool back down Monday to the 40s. We will see warmer temperatures return Tuesday into Wednesday, before another dip is likely Thursday. We are expected to stay dry.