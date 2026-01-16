911 transcripts and an incident report reveal where Renee Good was shot and how her community faced her killing in real time

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — After Renee Good was shot last week by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis, the mother of three was “unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity,” an incident report from the city’s fire department says.

“I saw … an ICE officer fire two shots through her windshield into the driver,” a caller to 911 reported soon after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot Good, according to scores of emergency call transcripts CNN also got from Minneapolis officials.

“She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked,” the caller said. “I saw blood all over the driver, then the partner who was trying to provide assistance.”

Good, whose killing has spurred days of protests in Minneapolis and far beyond against the White House’s nationwide immigration enforcement crackdown, had blood on her face and torso when an emergency responder found her in the driver’s seat of her SUV minutes after the January 7 shooting, the incident report says.

The 37-year-old had two apparent gunshot wounds to her right chest, one apparent gunshot wound to her left forearm and a possible gunshot wound on the left side of her head, according to the report, which also says Good was found with no pulse and given chest compressions and other measures to try to resuscitate her.

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal officials have accused Good of trying to use her vehicle to kill or harm ICE agents in what Noem has called an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Another call to 911 came from a man who said he was calling on behalf of federal Homeland Security officers on the scene, according to the transcripts.

“We had officers stuck in a vehicle and we had agitators on scene. And we have shots fired by our locals,” he said, requesting emergency services and local law enforcement. He did not have a description of the shooter and was getting his information from a local joint operation command center, he said.

“She’s f**kin’ dead. They f**kin’ shot her,” another caller told a 911 dispatcher, who assured help was on the way. “There’s 15 ICE agents, and they shot her, like, ’cause she wouldn’t open her car door.”

While Good was in her Honda Pilot, someone asked ICE officers if he could check her pulse, bystander video shows.

“No! Back up. Now!” an officer shouts.

“I’m a physician,” the man says, his hands in the air. “Can I go check a pulse?”

ICE officer: “No! Back up! Now!”

Doctor: “I’m a physician!”

ICE officer: “I don’t care!”

After an initial assessment, rescuers moved Good down the block “for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders,” the incident report says.

Good then was taken into an ambulance to a hospital, where she died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

